BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former political consultant, once viewed by many as among the most powerful in state politics was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy.

Steve Pigeon could’ve gotten five years in prison, but instead will get much less than that.

The sentence handed down by federal judge Richard Arcara was four months in prison for Pigeon, who will also have to serve one-year post-release supervision.

This case dates back to 2016 when Pigeon was charged with bribing former state judge John Michalek and getting his son a job with President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign. In return, Michalek issued favorable rulings to companies Pigeon was tied to and attended Sabres games in Pigeon’s suite.

Pigeon ended up pleading guilty to conspiracy and directing an illegal campaign donation of $25,000 from a Canadian businessman to the re-election campaign of former governor Andrew Cuomo who later donated that money.

Arcara said Pigeon tarnished his own reputation. The defense argued for probation.

“I’m glad for him obviously, he’s had over five years of supervision being out on bail and so on so that’s very difficult obviously he’d like to get all this stuff behind him so one at a time and two more to go,” said defense attorney Paul Cambria, “The sentence was not unexpected, it wasn’t what the government wanted, it wasn’t what we wanted, four months as opposed to five years which obviously the charge carriers so under the circumstances it’s an appropriate sentence.”

There are two more court cases. Pigeon is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in state court in the bribery case. Pigeon still faces charges also in state court of sexually abusing a minor, which he denies.

In federal court, Pigeon apologized for what he did. Michalek is also scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in that bribery case.