BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former political operative Steve Pigeon will not have a special prosecutor in a child sexual abuse case against him.

News 4 confirmed Monday that a judge rejected Pigeon’s request to have Erie County District Attorney John Flynn taken off of his case.

In March, Pigeon alleged that Flynn had a vendetta against him dating back to a political animosity that Pigeon said the two men had. Pigeon’s lawyer James Nobles claimed that it was a “prolonged antagonistic personal relationship.”

Pigeon has been involved in area and state politics for years and served as the chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee from 1996-2002.

However, the DA’s office said that the defense is going public with false information in an attempt to smear Flynn’s reputation. Prosecutors also say the defense has failed to provide “real” proof that the DA’s office is working against him in a personal manner.

In December 2021, Pigeon was indicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, rape in the first degree, criminal sex act in the first degree, sex abuse in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded not guilty.

He spent four months in prison last year for bribing former state Judge John Michalek and getting his son a job for former President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign. Michalek issued favorable rulings in cases that Pigeon was involved in and attended Buffalo Sabres games in Pigeon’s suite in return.

In the sex abuse case, he is scheduled to go on trial in December.