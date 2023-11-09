BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo postal worker pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

38-year-old Michael Fratini of Dunkirk admitted to soliciting nude photos and videos of the daughters of a woman he met on a dating app in October 2021.

They did not speak again until March 2022, when he again asked for photos and videos of the woman’s daughters. The woman reported the text to the Sheriff’s Office.

On March 18, 2022, Fratini was seen leaving his job at the post office on Grant Street in Buffalo, where he traveled to a hotel in Amherst where he believed he was meeting the woman, where he was taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography. He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 when he is sentenced on March 18, 2024.