Former Roswell Park nurse admits to stealing pain killers, replacing medicine with water

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A former Roswell Park nurse is admitting to stealing powerful pain killers and endangering the health of patients.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy announced today, 28-year-old Kelsey Mulvey pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product.

Kennedy says Mulvey would take the medicine out of vials, and replace it with water to cover her tracks.

Roswell Park reports there were a number of water-borne infections, linked to the stolen drugs.

Mulvey was eventually placed on leave and later resigned.

She faces up to 10-years in prison.