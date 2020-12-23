Former soccer trainer sentenced to 3 years in prison for child porn charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A former soccer trainer from Clarence is going to prison after she was convicted on child porn charges.



42-year-old Shelby Garigen has been sentenced to just over three years. Prosecutors say she used Snapchat to receive explicit photos of two boys who were 17-years-old.



Garigen’s crimes happened over three months, starting in November of 2018. She used to work for the Empire United Soccer Academy.

