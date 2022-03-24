(WIVB) — A former Town of Tonawanda Police dispatch supervisor pleaded guilty Thursday morning to sexually assaulting employees.

Brett A. Rider, 48, of Kenmore, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Rider sexually harassed employees for several years while on duty; while off the clock, he sexually assaulted three female employees, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The counts the defendant pleaded guilty to include:

The defendant engaged in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a female victim in September 2009.

The defendant subjected a second female victim to sexual conduct by forcibly touching her intimate parts in June 2017.

That he also engaged in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a third female in November 2019.

The 48-year-old faces 10 years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision when he’s sentenced on May 31 at 10:00 a.m.

Rider’s held without bail, and order of protections are in place for all three victims.