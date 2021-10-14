Former Williamsville South track coach appears in court for allegedly exchanging sexual texts with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former track coach at Williamsville South High School was arraigned Thursday in Amherst Town Court on two charges after allegedly sending explicit text messages to a minor.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office said Friday, Daniel W. Syracuse, 38, of the Town of Tonawanda is accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages and images through text and social media in 2015. At the time, Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South.
He’s facing one count of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
If Syracuse gets convicted on all charges, he could spend a maximum of seven years behind bars.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
