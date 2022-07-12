BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville South track coach pleaded guilty Friday afternoon on charges of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile.

39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Tonawanda admitted that he acted in a manner that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child when he exchanged sexually explicit messages and images through text message and a social media app with a minor who was less than 17 years old in 2015, when the incident took place. At the time, Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School. He is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Syracuse also resigned his New York State teaching licenses as part of the plea. He faces a maximum of one year in jail when he is sentenced on September 14. He is currently released on his own recognizance that the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.