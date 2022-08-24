NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Girl Scouts of WNY leader Marty M. Walton, 33, of North Tonawanda, admitted Wednesday afternoon to sexually abusing two children.

Walton sexually abused the two children, who he knew, between March 27, 2020, and May 9, 2020, in the Town of Amherst, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Walton pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Temporary orders of protection are in effect for the victims.

The 33-year-old could spend a maximum of 25 years locked up for his crime.

He’ll be sentenced on October 24, at 11:00 a.m. Walton is held without bail.