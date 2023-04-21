Correction: The current version of this story clarifies that Sutton is a state employee.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former state corrections officer out of Wyoming County has been indicted on a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday.

37-year-old James Sutton of Depew was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography. He is accused of distributing child pornography in October 2021. In addition, authorities say that they found images child pornography involving a prepubescent minor on three different cell phones during a search on February 7.

Sutton worked at the Wyoming Correctional Facility, a state prison located in Wyoming County.

Sutton is being held pending a detention hearing on Monday. If convicted, he faces five to 20 years in prison.