Correction: The current version of this story clarifies that Sutton is a state employee.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former state corrections officer out of Wyoming County has been indicted on a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday.
37-year-old James Sutton of Depew was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography. He is accused of distributing child pornography in October 2021. In addition, authorities say that they found images child pornography involving a prepubescent minor on three different cell phones during a search on February 7.
Sutton worked at the Wyoming Correctional Facility, a state prison located in Wyoming County.
Sutton is being held pending a detention hearing on Monday. If convicted, he faces five to 20 years in prison.
Latest Posts
- “Good to see that we have not been forgotten” Brown says of White House visit
- Call 4 Action: Residents embroiled in speed hump controversy, former lawmaker involved
- Former state corrections officer in Wyoming County indicted on child pornography charge
- Girlfriend found guilty as accomplice in quadruple shooting that killed 3-year-old boy
- Buffalo teachers in line for $240M in raises, bonuses in new union contract
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.