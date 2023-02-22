BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people are facing multiple charges after a search warrant seized multiple drugs and weapons, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
On Wednesday, the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant on the 200 block of West Avenue where, they say, two loaded weapons, high capacity magazines, ammunition, approximately 2.5 grams of heroin, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, 1 ounce of methamphetamine and three ecstasy tablets were seized.
Police say the two weapons recovered were an American Tactical handgun and a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun.
As a result of the search warrant, the following people, all from Buffalo, were arrested:
– Phillip Washington, 29
– Deinotae Thompson, 26
– Naudia Marvin, 24
– Tanaya Marvin, 22
All four face the following charges:
– Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts
– Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, one count
– Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one count
– Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, one count_
– Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, two count
Thompson was also charged with one additional count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.
