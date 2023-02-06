BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested following a drug raid on the 400 block of 7th Street in the City of Buffalo on Sunday, police said Monday.

At the address, police found two loaded guns, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone, ammunition and magazines.

28-year-old Jerry Rivera Diaz, 33-year-old Jayson Cruz, 41-year-old Christian Mojica-Medina and 45-year-old Raymond Gonzalez, all of Buffalo, were arrested. They are charged with the following:

Diaz:

3 counts, 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Cruz:

2 counts, 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Mojica-Medina:

1 count, 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon

Gonzalez:

1 count, 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon

1 count, 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

1 count, 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance