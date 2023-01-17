JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested early Tuesday on drug charges following three search warrants in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

The search warrants were conducted at three separate locations on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, where quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine were found at varying locations, as well as scales and packaging and cash.

53-year-old Shelly Cavallaro, 34-year-old Alicia Osar and 43-year-old Sandra Pavlock were charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia, while 27-year-old Abner Gonzalez-Esquilin was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. All are of Jamestown.

Cavallaro, Osar and Pavlock were transported and will be arraigned, while Gonzalez-Esquilin was issued with an appearance ticket and released.