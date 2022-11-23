BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested and face charges tied to the selling of guns and drugs, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday.

Ebony Shine, 36, of Rochester as well as Nasir Shine, 20, and Emmanuel Taylor, 19, both of Medina, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. They face a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Darrell Shine, 37, of Medina was charged in a separate complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, a controlled substance. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted. He has a past conviction for felony drug charges and is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

In the complaint against Ebony Shine, Nasir Shine and Taylor, between October 2021 and October 2022, investigators conducted a total of 14 controlled purchases, which included cocaine, fentanyl and three firearms, officials said. Investigators also conducted six controlled purchases from Darrell Shine between October 2021 and November 2022, which included methamphetamine, cocaine and a firearm, they said.

During three search warrants executed at residences associated with the four defendants throughout the investigation, investigators recovered six firearms, including an assault rifle and a tactical shotgun, ammunition, a quantity of cocaine, and drug packaging materials, according to officials.

They also recovered approximately a pound of fentanyl, a half-pound of cocaine and $29,000 in cash, $20,000 of which was for one sale of over a quarter kilogram of fentanyl, according to prosecutors.