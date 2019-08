TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been four days since a mother was killed and her two daughters were injured in a shooting on Ebling Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda.

Still, no arrests have been made in the killing of Danielle Cretacci.

Cretacci is believed to have been targeted in the shooting, according to police.

Her children, ages eight and 11, are in stable condition.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this case can call Town of Tonawanda police at (716) 876-5300.