BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy.

According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown area. using residences on Fairview Avenue and Willis Street for drug trafficking purposes. All four are charged with narcotics conspiracy.

Additionally, Bloom is charged with distributing controlled substances, which cause serious body injury to an individual.

All four face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.