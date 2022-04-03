BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting on Genesee Street, near Mortimer Street.

Detectives report that four people were shot while leaving a party. Three male victims and one female victim were taken to local hospitals and were initially listed in stable condition. Information on the ages and current conditions of the victims has not yet been provided.

Police are investigating and have asked that anyone with information call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.