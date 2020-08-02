Four people stabbed on Prospect Avenue Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four men were stabbed by another person during some sort of altercation Saturday night on Prospect Avenue.

Buffalo Police were called to the scene in the 700 block of Prospect just after 10:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to ECMC for treatment. A 37-year-old man is listed in critical condition. A 31-year-old is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, and a 26-year-old and a 36-year-old have been treated and released.

Police say the male suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.