BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting at an East Amherst Street entertainment complex on Saturday night, Buffalo police say.

According to police, they responded to the Level One Entertainment Complex on East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males and two females. They were all transported to ECMC. One of the females is listed in critical condition.

One of the males, who was shot in the foot, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Following the incident, the entertainment complex announced changes to their time and age requirements, saying that they will now open no later than 10 p.m. and those under 21 will not be admitted without a parent. They also acquired a new software that will make scanning IDs easier than what it was previously.

The statement said in full:

We at Zone One Complex are devastated with the recent event that has taken place Saturday November 5th 2022. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We are wholeheartedly sorry that such acts of violence have occurred and are currently working with our police department to provide any assistance we can in their investigation. At this time we would like to take immediate action and change our time & age requirement for entering our facility. We will now open no later than 10pm. Our age requirement for entering our facility without a parent is now 21 years & older. Our software we have acquired “Waiver Master” will scan IDs much easier than our previous software. We will still employ a licensed armed guard at our door during these times. Our focus is family entertainment, non for profit, schools, and birthday parties. We want to and have always encouraged a safe environment for our community. Again our hearts and prayers are with the families. We offer our deepest sympathies and support. Zone One Complex management

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.