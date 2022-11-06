BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting on East Amherst Street on Saturday night, Buffalo police say.

According to police, they responded to an establishment on the first block of East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males and two females. They were all transported to ECMC. One of the females is listed in critical condition.

One of the males, who was shot in the foot, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.