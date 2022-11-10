TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Franklin Middle School was deemed safe on Thursday after a student made a threatening comment on social media Wednesday night, the Ken-Ton School District said.

School officials said in a letter to the school community that they learned of an exchange between several students, one of them was said to have made a threatening comment.

The district says they called Town of Tonawanda Police, who determined the school safe. The district wanded down students and conducted bag checks.

The district said they are pursing discipline and the student will face charges.