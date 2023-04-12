ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspect facing multiple extraditable felony warrants out of California, who was also allegedly involved in an armed robbery in West Virginia, was arrested Monday in Orchard Park, police announced.

Tushaun Glenn, 45, of Sacramento, California, was taken into custody after Orchard Park police observed the vehicle the suspect was in and initiated a traffic stop.

Officials say the Clarksburg, West Virginia Police Department had tipped off Orchard Park police that Glenn may be in the area. Glenn was a known gang member and was considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

After initiating the traffic stop, police say Glenn gave officers a fake name, and after a brief investigation, he was charged with false personation and taken into custody without incident.

Glenn was arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center, where he will await court proceedings and an extradition hearing.