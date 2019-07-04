Gates man arrested after attacking flight staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — A scary moment for passengers on a flight to the Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday night as one man was tackled by passengers and held against his will after cause problems on the flight.

Benjamin Cutulle, 29 of Gates, was taken into custody after attacking the crew on a plane coming in from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Intoxicated, Cutulle argued with the flight crew, and proceeded to throw his credit card at and shove a crew member. Passengers assisted in restraining Cutulle until the flight arrived at the airport, according to deputies.

WATCH: Video from a passenger on the plane last night where a Gates man was arrested and charged with harassment. Officials say the man attacked flight staff and and other passengers held him down until deputies could board and arrest him. pic.twitter.com/ThFxfXCz9o — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) July 3, 2019

Cutulle is to appear in Rochester City Court on Friday on a charge on harassment.

“We did make a referral to the United States Air Marshals so what they decide to do with that is to them, but that’s on the federal side, not on our side,” said Sgt. Gregory Wildman, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were sustained by anyone involved and no flights were delayed because of the incident.