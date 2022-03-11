Batavia, N.Y. (WIVB) — A senior correction officer from the Genesee County Sheriff’s office has been arraigned after allegedly stealing over $50,000 from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Employee Association.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Kevin Wolff, 51, of Stafford has been charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony. He allegedly stole the money during his three year tenure as president of the employee association, which consists of correction officers, emergency service dispatchers, dog control officers and jail cooks.

Wolff was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He worked for the Sheriff’s office for over 20 years, but has reportedly been terminated.

The investigation into the grand larceny is ongoing.