Genesee County man arrested on harassment charge

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested on a harassment charge Feb. 5 after allegedly pushing a woman into a wall in the Town of Oakfield.

William Dieter, 48, was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. for harassment in the second degree.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance complaint on S. Pearl Street around 12:15 a.m. Dieter allegedly put his hand on the neck of the victim, identified in the Sheriff’s report as Cameron Heineman, and pushed her into a wall. He was arrested shortly after 11 a.m.

Dieter does not live at the S. Pearl Street residence, according to the report.

Dieter was arraigned that afternoon at the Town of Oakfield Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court again on March 7 at 5 p.m.