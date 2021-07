BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Genesee County man is accused of having a pipe bomb.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to Mill Pond Road in Byron, where the man lived. Investigators say the man, 49-year old Donald Ray Read Jr had a pipe bomb in his possession.

Police say Read also had a knife with metal knuckles and a separate set of metal knuckles with him.

He’s charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Read is due back in court on Monday.