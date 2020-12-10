Genesee County Sheriff’s Office charges man with ‘assaulting a police officer’ and ‘resisting arrest’

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has charged Andre L. Roberts, 28, with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, following an incident December 8.

The Sheriff’s Office says Genesee County Deputies arrested Roberts after conducting an investigation into an October 21, 2020 incident. The incident was not specified.

We’re told when deputies went to arrest Roberts, he resisted and injured a deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us Roberts was “remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.”

Roberts is set to reappear at Genesee County Court at 11 a.m. on January 8, 2021.

Deputy Erik Andre investigated the case, assisted by Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, Deputy Jeremy McClellan and Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.