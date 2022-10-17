MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Georgia woman has been found guilty in Chautauqua County after authorities say she was on drugs during an accident that killed one person on Interstate 86 in 2021.

In the early morning hours of July 1, 2021, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that 33-year-old Heather Capell of Brunswick, Ga. hit and killed someone in the Town of North Harmony. A second person was seriously injured.

She was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and driving while ability impaired. She was acquitted on a more serious charge of manslaughter: recklessly causes death.

Capell faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced on December 19.