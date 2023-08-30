BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman who was the getaway driver in a 2021 shooting that killed a 3-year-old and injured three others was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years to life in prison, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials said on the night of July 5, 2021, Jonay B. Robinson, 27, drove her boyfriend, 24-year-old Dequan Richardson, to the Ferry Grider Homes where people were gathered in the housing complex’s courtyard for a fireworks display. Richardson then exited the vehicle and fired numerous shots into the crowd, hitting 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. and three other male victims in their late 20s. Robinson then drove away from the area with Richardson.

Walker Jr. was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries four days after shooting. The three other victims, a 27-year-old who required surgery after being shot in both legs, a 28-year-old who was shot in the foot and a 29-year-old who suffered a gunshot to his back, all survived.

Robinson was found guilty by a jury in April of this year on one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Richardson was sentenced in May to 25 years to life in prison for his role in the shooting after pleading guilty to the same charges as Robinson in March.