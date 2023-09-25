BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The getaway driver in a 2020 homicide in Buffalo was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

27-year-old Raquan Reid of Cheektowaga was the driver after two people shot and killed 33-year-old Winston Reese outside of a gas station on Main Street near Glenwood Avenue on Oct. 20, 2020. Authorities say the two people suspected of committing the homicide have since died.

Reid, who authorities say is a “known member” of the Central Park Gang, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on July 17.

As part of his sentence, his 13 years in prison will be followed by five years of post-release supervision.