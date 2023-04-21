BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The girlfriend of the 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting four people, including a 3-year-old boy who was killed, has been found guilty as an accomplice.
The shooting occurred on July 5, 2021, when Dequan Richardson fired into a crowd of people gathered to watch fireworks at the Ferry Grider Homes housing complex on Donavan Drive.
Jonay Robinson, Richardson’s girlfriend, was charged with one count of second degree murder, one count of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said it was alleged that Robinson was driving the car for Richardson.
3-year-old Shaquelle Walker died from his injuries four days after the shooting, while a 27-year-old man was shot in both legs, a 29-year-old was shot in the back and a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot. All three adults survived.
Last month, Richardson pleaded guilty for his involvement in the shooting. He is set to be sentenced on May 17, where he faces 25 years to life in prison.
Robinson is facing 25 years to life in prison when she is sentenced on June 6.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.