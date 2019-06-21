Gowanda man charged with vehicular assault for January snowmobile crash

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Gowanda man was arrested following a snowmobile crash that occurred in January.

During that month, Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say Ronald Chmielewski, 33, was driving a snowmobile in Collins with an 11-year-old boy.

While operating it, Chmielewski crashed into a tree, sending himself and the child to hospitals in Buffalo. The boy is still recovering from the crash.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Chmielewski was impaired at the time of the crash, leading to his arrest on Thursday.

Chmielewski was charged vehicular assault — operating a snowmobile impaired and causing injury, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

He was given appearance tickets for a future court date.