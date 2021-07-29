Gowanda man goes behind bars for 18-years after admitting to a sex crime against a child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Gowanda man will spend 18-years behind bars for a sex crime against a child.

Kyle Spruce admitted to engaging in two or more sexual acts with a child in southern Erie County between August 2018 and May 2019. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual conduct against a child on August 19, 2020.

Spruce will spend 18 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. Once released, he will have to register as a sex offender.

A no-contact order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count