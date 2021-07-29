Gowanda man goes behind bars for 18-years after admitting to a sex crime against a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Gowanda man will spend 18-years behind bars for a sex crime against a child.

Kyle Spruce admitted to engaging in two or more sexual acts with a child in southern Erie County between August 2018 and May 2019. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual conduct against a child on August 19, 2020.

Spruce will spend 18 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. Once released, he will have to register as a sex offender.

A no-contact order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.