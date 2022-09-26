BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 43-year-old Grand Island man was arraigned Thursday morning on gun charges after a May road rage incident.

Victor G. Freeman is accused of showing another driver his handgun during a road rage incident on May 17, 2022, around 8 a.m. It happened while Freeman was driving south on Interstate 190 on Grand Island, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The 43-year-old and the other driver both drove to the Grand Island Erie County Sheriff’s Office station to file a report, the DA’s Office said. During a search of Freeman’s vehicle, troopers found a loaded “ghost gun” pistol inside of a backpack on the rear passenger seat floor.

A “Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order” was executed in order to seize Freeman’s weapons. Troopers found illegal weapons, including two assault rifles, two large capacity ammunition feeding devices and multiple “ghost gun” kits in Freeman’s bedroom, according to NYSP.

The Grand Island man was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of weapon.

He could spend a maximum of 15 years behind bars in convicted on the highest charge.

Freeman will be back in court on Oct. 20, at 10:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He’s out on bail previously set at $100,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond in Grand Island Town Court.