BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man has been indicted for allegedly causing a crash that killed a teenager and injured four others in March, the Erie County DA’s office said Monday.

It is alleged that 43-year-old Ronald F. Olson, II was trying to sell clothes to a group of teens at a gas station on Main Street near Winspear Avenue in Buffalo in the early morning hours of March 20.

Authorities say that Olson allegedly believed the group drove off with items he was attempting to sell, chased them and then hit the driver’s side of their Jeep near the intersection of Benwood Avenue. The Jeep veered off the roadway, hit a light pole and then a tree.

Jarel Buchanan, 18, died in the crash, while four passengers; a 17-year-old male, two 18-year-old males and a 19-year-old male were injured.

Olson is charged with one count of second-degree murder, five counts of first-degree assault and five counts of second-degree assault.

If convicted of the highest charge, he faces 25 years to life in prison. He is being held without bail.