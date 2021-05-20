Grand Island man pleads guilty to aggravated bank robbery, parents and sister pending charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Timothy L. Mulvey, 34, of Grand Island pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery in court on Thursday.

The United States Attorney’s office says Mulvey robbed two Western New York banks in June and July of 2018 and while in prison coordinated the tampering of evidence over the phone with his then-girlfriend. Mulvey also made several calls from jail regarding the robberies to his mother, father and sister who are all co-defendants on the case. Mulvey’s calls from jail were recorded by authorities.

On June 27, 2018, Timothy Mulvey robbed Northwest Savings Bank on Grand Island Boulevard, entering the bank wearing a disguise. He spoke with a teller and revealed a weapon that looked like a handgun, asking the teller for cash. Mulvey said to the teller, “you have 15 seconds to give me everything you have” and specified “50’s and 100’s,” all according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

He made away with approximately $2,044 from Northwest Savings. On July 11, 2018, Mulvey hit the M&T Bank on Military Road, again wearing a disguise, holding a bag and demanding cash from the teller. This time he said, “you have 30 seconds to give me everything,” and pulled what appeared to be a black gun out of his bag. The teller gave up $913 and Mulvey fled the bank.

Timothy Mulvey was on parole at the time of the robberies and after his heists in June and July met with his parole officer, Niagara Falls Police detectives, and members of the FBI for multiple interviews, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. We’re told during those interviews Mulvey provided a false alibi to authorities regarding his July 11 whereabouts. He did surrender his cellphone to law enforcement and consented to its download of information.

However, officials say Mulvey and his girlfriend attempted to erase the contents of his cellphone remotely, while the device was in law enforcement’s possession. He denied the claims and accused his employer of wiping the phone.

While in custody, from July 2018 to 2019, Mulvey’s phone calls from jail were monitored and recorded. On July 22, 2018, Mulvey spoke with his girlfriend from jail and instructed her to go to the basement of their home and search in the insulation for any items. He told her to take whatever she finds and dispose of it in a dumpster. Officials say the girlfriend found a handgun and black rectangular cartridge in a ceiling tile. She took the items to his parents’ home and gave the gun to Timothy’s father Lawrence Mulvey.

Authorities say the gun is the same weapon used in the M&T Bank robbery. The firearm was thrown away.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti says on September 27, 2018, Mulvey told his then-girlfriend if she had to speak with law enforcement again to tell them she was “drunk and coerced” into delivering her prior statements regarding the case.

On March 2, 2019, on a recorded line, Timothy Mulvey spoke with his mother Cheryl Mulvey before her grand jury appearance — Timothy told his mother, “You have the right to plead the Fifth. You don’t have to say anything to these people if you don’t want to.”

During another March 2019 phone call with his mother, Cheryl, they discussed her grand jury appearance in regard to Timothy’s then-girlfriend. He said, “Well, they, you made it pretty clear that she was drinking during this time, right?”

Charges against Timothy’s parents, Cheryl and Lawrence Mulvey are pending. Timothy’s sister, Kelsey Mulvey, also has charges pending against her in this case. Kelsey is awaiting sentencing in a separate case — she’s admitted to stealing powerful pain killers and endangering the health of patient during her time as a nurse at Roswell Park.

Timothy Mulvey will be back in court on September 2.