BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man was sentenced to 77 months in prison and his parents were sentenced to time served for their roles as accessories in a pair of bank robberies in 2018.

The court said that on June 27, 2018, 35-year-old Timothy L. Mulvey of Grand Island entered the Northwest Savings Bank on Grand Island Boulevard and demanded cash from a teller and displayed what looked like a handgun. The teller passed Mulvey approximately $2,044.

The second robbery was on July 11, 2018 at the M&T Bank on Military Road in Niagara Falls. He demanded cash from a teller and pulled what looked like a handgun halfway out of his bag. The teller passed Mulvey approximately $913.

After he was arrested, police say he attempted to remotely erase the contents of his cell phone after turning it over to police. He also instructed his girlfriend to search the basement of their residence and discard what she found. She gave the gun used in the second robbery to Mulvey’s father, 69-year-old Lawrence Mulvey, who threw it away. Mulvey’s mother, 68-year-old Cheryl Mulvey, admitted she attempted to discredit a potential witness.