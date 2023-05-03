GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 51-year-old Grand Island woman is facing multiple DWI charges after being arrested twice within three hours, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10:57 p.m. on May 2, deputies say they responded to the intersection of Love and West River Roads on Grand Island where they say a vehicle had reportedly stuck a barrier.

Deputies say the driver, Leslie Zayas, displayed signs of intoxication and the odor of alcohol was detected emanating from her. Deputies say Zayas failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused to provide identification.

Zayas was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of DWI and obstruction of governmental administration. She was released with tickets. A 12-hour hold on the vehicle was put in place and it was towed.

Just under three hours later, deputies say they responded to the New York State Police barracks on Baseline Road where Zayas allegedly drove to pick up her keys for the towed vehicle.

Deputies say they administrated additional field sobriety tests and the preliminary breath test result was a .14 BAC level. Zayas, they say, again refused to provide identification. She was again charged with DWI as well as obstruction of governmental administration.

Following the second arrest, Zayas was transported to the Erie County Holding Center to await arraignment.