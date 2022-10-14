BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced Friday that detectives are investigating a phone scam where an individual was scammed twice.

Detectives said that the individual fell victim after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a representative from a law firm stating that a grandchild had been arrested and needed money for the legal process.

The scammer utilized a courier to collect thousands of dollars from the victim.

The Erie County Sheriff urges citizens to be aware and cautious of phone scams and to verify any claims by calling the jurisdiction where the family member was supposedly arrested or the Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903.