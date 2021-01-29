Guilty plea from Cheektowaga man on felony gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Curtis N. Hathcock Jr., 22 of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge in Erie County Court on Thursday.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Hathcock ran from Buffalo Police while investigating a report of shots fired around Hertel and Virgil Avenues about 8 p.m. on August 7, 2020.

Police spotted Hathcock’s vehicle based on a description from the 911 caller, when they approached he ran south on Virgil Ave. where police caught Hathcock.

Officers were granted a search warrant for Hathcock’s vehicle and recovered a loaded illegal pistol.

Curtis Hathcock, Jr. could spend a maximum of 7 years behind bars as a second felony offender.

He is scheduled for sentencing on April 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Hathcock is currently released on a previously posted $10,000 bond. 

