Concord woman sentenced in deadly town of Concord crash

by: WIVB-TV Digital Staff

UPDATE: Allyson Rollek of Concord has been sentenced to 15 months-4 years in prison for vehicular manslaughter.

Rollek was involved in a crash that killed 66-year-old Ralph Spaulding of Java Center last September.

ORIGINAL: A town of Collins woman has pleaded guilty in a deadly head-on crash last year in Concord.

Allyson Rollek was driving a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle in Sept. 2018.

Ralph Spaulding of Java Center was driving and was killed. He was 66 years old. His 11-year-old passenger was injured.

Lab tests determined that fentanyl was found in Rollek’s blood, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The 26-year-old Rollek pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, the highest possible charge. Rollek faces a maximum sentence of seven years during her next court date, in August.

