BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man is facing a federal charge after Buffalo Police recovered weapons and meth from his Pooley Place home.

The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Htoo Lwai on the 100 block of Pooley Place.

The search turned up two handguns (one loaded), a shotgun and a loaded assault rifle. Ammunition, almost $2,000 and around 75g of meth and distribution packaging were found in Lwai’s home.

The 21-year-old was charged with one count of federal firearm possession in furtherance of violent crime 18 USC 924 (c).