BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A raid on Krakow Street on Tuesday morning turned up several guns, fentanyl and other materials, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities entered the residence and detached garage at 45 Krakow around 6 a.m., where 34-year-old Vincent Andolina and 39-year-old Melissa Bunker were taken into custody. Police said the two were found asleep in a vehicle when the search warrant was executed.
A search warrant of the vehicle recovered three loaded handguns and over half an ounce of fentanyl.
A second search warrant was executed in the attic and bedrooms, where police recovered a handgun, two rifles, three shotguns, a digital scale with residue, packaging materials and cutting agents.
Both Andolina and Bunker are charged with the following:
- criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell
- criminal possession of a narcotic
- criminal possession of a weapon-2nd, five or more firearms
- criminal possession of a weapon-3rd, defaced
- criminal possession of an assault weapon-3rd
- four counts of criminal possession of a firearm
- three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia
- criminal possession of stolen property
Bunker was also arrested for three outstanding warrants.
Both defendants are being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.