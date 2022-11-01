HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 60-year-old Hamburg man has been sentenced in State Supreme Court to three years of sex offender probation, per the Erie County DA’s office.

Michael Meyers was sentenced Nov. 1 after pleading guilty on Aug. 9 to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the DA’s office, Meyers “acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child,” toward two victims. Meyers’ attorney disputes the classification of the probation as “sex offender probation.” News 4 has reached out to the DA’s office for confirmation.

The first, around the time of December 2015 through August 2019, started when the victim was 11 years old. The second, around the time of May 2016 through September 2019, started when the victim was 13 years old.

The victims reportedly knew Meyers. The crimes took place in the Towns of Boston and Hamburg, per the DA’s office.

Orders of protection were issued Tuesday on behalf of both victims and will remain in effect for the next five years.