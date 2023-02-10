BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Friday morning for a shooting that left a man in serious condition, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
Salvatore Rizzo was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
On Feb. 9, at approximately 10:18 a.m., Rizzo, allegedly, shot a 40-year-old Hamburg man on Botsford Place in North Buffalo.
The victim was transported to ECMC where, as of Friday evening, he remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Rizzo is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 15 and was held without bail.
If convicted of the highest charge, Rizzo faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.