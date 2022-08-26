BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week.

On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to him, when he grabbed her purse and later became verbally abusive after taking her cell phone.

It is further alleged that Saracina took the victim to her home in Chautauqua County and forced her back into his vehicle, then took her to his home in Hamburg and raped her.

Saracina is charged with one count of rape, one count of kidnapping, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of assault, one count of criminal mischief and one count of harassment.

He will return to court on Tuesday morning for a felony hearing. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.