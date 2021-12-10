Hamburg man faces murder charges after assault in Blasdell

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man is facing murder charges for an incident outside of a tavern in Blasdell.

The Erie County District Attorney said William Giambelluca beat up and robbed a 67-year-old man, John Rados, on Nov. 22. Giambelluca is accused of hitting Rados in the head at some point in the assault. Rados drove himself home, but was found unconscious the next morning.

Rados was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Giambelluca will be back in court Jan. 11. He faces life in prison if convicted.