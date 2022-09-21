BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man is sitting behind bars, facing rape, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment charges.

The case against 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina began on August 23, 2022, at around 5 p.m., when he allegedly forcibly grabbed his female passenger’s purse, breaking the strap. Saracina and the woman in the car knew one another, and he became verbally aggressive after pulling her cell phone out of the bag, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Saracina allegedly bit the accuser’s finger when she grabbed for her phone and yanked her head by her hair, a DA’s Office news release said.

Things allegedly escalated when Saracina drove the accuser to her Chautauqua County home. Once there, he’s accused of forcing her back into his vehicle and abducting her to his South Park Avenue apartment.

After he got her inside the Hamburg apartment, it’s alleged the 62-year-old raped and threatened the accuser. She wasn’t able to call for help because Saracina allegedly was in possession of her cell phone and purse, the DA’s Office added.

After allegedly raping the woman, he let her go, and she reported the crime to the police and underwent a rape kit.

Saracina was charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment. He’s held without bail and could spend a maximum of 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

He’s also facing misdemeanor harassment and criminal contempt charges in separate misdemeanor cases.