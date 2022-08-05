BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was sentenced to three years of probation for animal cruelty.

On November 13, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 28-year-old Kyle J. Ribarich was caring for a four-month old Rottweiler puppy when he threw it to the ground and hit it several times. The dog underwent surgery for a broken leg.

Ribarich pleaded guilty to one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals in May. As part of the sentence, he will not be able to own an animal for three years and a final order of protection was issued for the owner of the dog and he daughter.