BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson.
At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the first block of Botsford Place where, they say, a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times.
The victim, a 40-year-old Hamburg man, was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
