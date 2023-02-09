BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the first block of Botsford Place where, they say, a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times.

The victim, a 40-year-old Hamburg man, was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.